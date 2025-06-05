Tata Power, Tamil Nadu government ink agreement for solar centres of excellence at ITIs

CHENNAI: Tata Power, through its skilling arm Tata Power Skill Development Institute (TPSDI), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Directorate of Employment and Training (DET) of the state government to launch a network of Solar Centres of Excellence, aimed at accelerating talent development in green energy sector in the state.

The first four centres will come up at government ITIs in Tirunelveli Pettai, Thoothukudi, Sattur, and Virudhunagar. The initiative will offer specialised training in solar energy, as well as in related sectors such as wind power and green hydrogen.

Additional centres are likely to be set up in the future based on regional skilling demand identified by the government.

The collaboration is part of the state’s strategy to equip its youth and position itself as a leader in clean energy employment. DET will provide infrastructure while TPSDI will oversee curriculum design, training and certification.

“This partnership marks a transformative step towards strengthening Tamil Nadu’s vocational training ecosystem and renewable energy talent pipeline,” said B Vishnuchandran, director of Employment and Training.