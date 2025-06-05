Tiruchy MGMGH resumes bypass surgeries after three-year break

TIRUCHY: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has resumed performing cardiac bypass surgeries, which were suspended since 2022. According to hospital sources, a triple vessel coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery was performed on a 55-year-old patient from Kumbakonam last Thursday.
A multidisciplinary team led by cardiac surgeon Dr Ashwini performed the surgery, under the supervision of Dean Dr S Kumaravel. The surgery was performed under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). The patient was discharged on June 4.
Addressing media persons on Wednesday, Dean Dr. Kumaravel said, “We were not able to perform such procedures earlier due to shortage of cardiothoracic surgeons and limitations in policy. But now, with support under the National Health Mission (NHM) and formalised MoUs, we will be operating on all patients who require bypass surgery here.”
Till now, patients requiring bypass surgery were referred to government hospitals in Madurai or Chennai. A senior hospital official revealed that until recently, more than 90% of critical cardiac cases which doesn’t need bypass surgery were managed in the hospital.
Sources said the hospital does not have in-house team of specialists but could engage the services of cardio-thoraic surgeons and anesthetists from outside as consultants under the NHM.
According to Dr M Ashok MD, DM (cardiology), the MGMGH is witnessing a steady rise in advanced cardiac interventions. Cath Lab procedures increased from 1,570 in 2022 to 1,958 in 2023, and stood at 1,950 in 2024. By May 2025, 791 procedures have already been recorded.
These include coronary angiograms, angioplasties with stenting, permanent pacemaker implantations, atrial septal defect (ASD) closures, and advanced diagnostics such as Intravascular Ultrasound and Optical Coherence Tomography.
The cardiology outpatient department (OPD) remains busy, with over 1 lakh visits annually since 2022 during the three days OP in the department. As of May 2025, the hospital has logged 40,535 OP visits and 27,384 echo tests.