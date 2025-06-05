Tiruchy MGMGH resumes bypass surgeries after three-year break

TIRUCHY: Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) has resumed performing cardiac bypass surgeries, which were suspended since 2022. According to hospital sources, a triple vessel coronary artery bypass graft (CABG) surgery was performed on a 55-year-old patient from Kumbakonam last Thursday.

A multidisciplinary team led by cardiac surgeon Dr Ashwini performed the surgery, under the supervision of Dean Dr S Kumaravel. The surgery was performed under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). The patient was discharged on June 4.

Addressing media persons on Wednesday, Dean Dr. Kumaravel said, “We were not able to perform such procedures earlier due to shortage of cardiothoracic surgeons and limitations in policy. But now, with support under the National Health Mission (NHM) and formalised MoUs, we will be operating on all patients who require bypass surgery here.”