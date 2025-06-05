TN government opening hospitals, liquor shops simultaneously is ironic: Madras HC

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has observed that a welfare government should strive to enforce prohibition rather than establishing more Tasmac shops.

“When right to health is a fundamental right, the state must ensure that prohibition is slowly implemented in a phased manner to reduce harm to public health,” a bench comprising justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete observed while allowing a petition by K Kannan, seeking closure of a Tasmac shop located on Tiruchy Road in Dindigul district. Kannan said two schools are located within 50 metres from the Tasmac shop. A church and a government hospital are also situated nearby, he added.

Counsel for Tasmac said the distance restriction of 50 metres under the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (in Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003, would not apply to the shop, as it is situated in a commercial area.