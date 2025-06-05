Veeranam Lake reaches full capacity for first time in 2025

CUDDALORE: Veeranam Lake in Cuddalore district reached its full capacity of 47.50 feet on Wednesday. According to PWD officials, the lake receives inflow from the Lower Anicut through the Vadavaru river. The lake supports irrigation for 44,856 acres of agricultural land and supplies drinking water to Chennai.

A PWD official said, “The lake has a total storage capacity of 1,465 million cubic feet. It usually does not reach full level in summer, but this year’s inflow has been higher due to heavy rainfall in the catchment areas feeding the Mettur Dam.”

The surplus water from the Mettur Dam was released into the Lower Anicut and subsequently reached Veeranam Lake, leading to its full capacity being attained.