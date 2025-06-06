146 killed in seven years from falls off moving trains in Madurai division in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: In the wake of the video of a woman dancing on the footboard of a speeding train in Nagercoil making its rounds on social media, the Southern Railway in its reply to an RTI query filed by TNIE has stated that 146 people died in accidental falls from moving trains in Madurai division in the last seven years.

Recently, a social media influencer, Shakela Banu from Nagercoil, made a reel while dancing to a song from the footboard of a moving train. She was widely criticised for the dangerous act and a case has been registered against her.

In the aftermath of the incident, TNIE filed an RTI query to the Divisional Security Commissioner of RPF Madurai. In reply stated that they did not have data from 2015 to 2018. However, they reported 26 deaths in 2019, 11 in 2020, 9 in 2021, 17 in 2022, 38 in 2023, 37 in 2024, and 8 in 2025 (till April), totalling to 146 deaths over the years due to accidents caused on moving trains.

The Madurai division covers twelve districts in the state and one district in Kerala. An RPF officer said that accidental falls are avoidable deaths in trains. Notably, not all recorded accidental falls are caused by stunts. The railways have provided awareness and instructions to allow passengers to travel safely.

In 2023-24, railway police have registered 21 cases for footboard travel and imposed a penalty of Rs 8,700, whereas in 2024-25, it rose to 148 cases for the same and collected Rs 56,900 as a penalty. “Eight cases were registered in April and six cases in May 2025,” police added.

Speaking to TNIE, DRM Madurai Sharad Srivastava said both RPF and ticket checking staff have been asked to do more drives against footboard travel. Action will be taken against those who are involved in photography/videography without permission, he said.