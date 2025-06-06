35-year-old man with comorbidities dies ten days after testing positive for COVID-19

VILLUPURAM: A 35-year-old man passed away ten days after testing positive for COVID-19 at the Villupuram government medical college hospital on June 6.

The deceased, identified as Thiagarajan, a native of Perapperi village near Tindivanam, had been working as a construction contractor in Hyderabad.

He allegedly contracted the virus while at work in Hyderabad ten days ago.

Following the onset of fever and other COVID-related symptoms, he returned to his native village in Tindivanam, a week ago.

Initially admitted to the Tindivanam government hospital, Thiagarajan was later referred to the Villupuram government medical college hospital for advanced treatment after his condition worsened early on June 6.

Despite intensive medical efforts, he passed away due to cardiac failure, medical sources said.

The deceased was diabetic, suffered from hypertension, cardiac issues and was under medication for Tuberculosis. Further, sources stated that his health deteriorated rapidly after his return from Hyderabad, leading to his eventual demise.

Speaking to TNIE, Villupuram Deputy Director Health Services Dr Senthil Kumar said, "The patient tested positive for COVID in Hyderabad. However, he tested negative on Friday morning, but he died due to comorbidities. Six members who were in contact with him were isolated. People in the village have been asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines."