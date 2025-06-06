After ‘Thug Life’ ban in Karnataka, over 1K Haasan fans flock to Hosur theatres

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 1,000 fans of actor Kamal Haasan from various parts of Karnataka reached Hosur on Thursday, to watch the movie ‘Thug Life’. Due to the recent speech on Kannada language by Kamal, the movie was not screened in Karnataka.

K Nanda Kumar (54), general secretary of Bengaluru City Kamal Haasan Narpani Iyakkam and a resident of Shivaji Nagar said, “We did not expect the ban and invested around Rs 20 lakh for banners and other celebrations in Bengaluru. On Thursday, over 1,000 fans arrived at Hosur, some 150 fans reached Hosur on Wednesday itself and started banner works. Hosur theatres supported Bengaluru fans and many people had come by cars, two-wheelers and buses.” Nanda Kumar, a private company staff, added that he reached Hosur on Wednesday and spent two days here. He travelled over 45 km from Bengaluru city to Hosur.

Similarly, another Kamal Hassan fan, M Ravi (50), a daily wager of Shanthi Nagar in Bengaluru came to Hosur by bus and watched the first show of the movie and waited at the theatre for another show.