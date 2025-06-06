Chief Minister Stalin announces full support for tribal girl's education after JEE Advanced success

CHENNAI: Congratulating A Rajeshwari, a Malayali tribal girl from Karumandurai, a village in the Kalvarayan Hills, who secured an all-India rank of 417 under the Scheduled Tribe category in JEE Advanced, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday announced that the state will bear the entire expenses for her higher studies. TNIE was the first to report the story

The CM, in a post on his X handle, said, “I salute Rajeshwari, a student of the government residential school, for realising her father’s dream even after his death. More girls like Rajeshwari joining the IIT will be a real source of pride for the institution. The DMK government will continue to work towards that.” The state has been taking care of education expenses of government school students joining premier institutions like IITs since 2003. The government has also allocated Rs 50 crore for the Kalloori Kanavu scheme in this year’s budget to send 2,000 government school students from TN to premier institutions.

With the closing ST rank of the last tribal girl student to get admitted to IIT-Madras in 2024 being 1,691, officials are confident that Rajeshwari will certainly get an IIT seat.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and DMDK and AMMK leaders congratulated Rajeshwari on her achievement.