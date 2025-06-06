Coimbatore hotelier accuses gang of planting lizard in food to malign restaurant

COIMBATORE: A restaurant owner in Coimbatore city alleged that a gang caused damage to his business by spreading false information that a dead lizard was found in a non-vegetarian meal. The RS Puram Police have registered a case after the hotelier filed a petition with the City Police Commissioner on May 29, two days after the alleged incident.

The complainant, P Umapathi, alleged that the gang had fabricated the incident and reported it to the Food Safety Department through local media.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), a four-member gang visited the hotel at VCV Layout in RS Puram and ordered biryani for lunch on May 27. They were inebriated. After the food was served, one of them raised an alarm, claiming that a dead lizard was found in the chicken curry and they began to threaten the staff.

One member of the gang pretended to vomit while another recorded the events on a mobile phone. The gang subsequently fled in a car and circulated the videos to food safety officials through the media persons in Coimbatore.

It was found that they had placed the dead lizard in the food, the FIR states.