Consider setting up infertility treatment centre in GRH soon: Madras HC

MADURAI: Noting that a proposal to set up an infertility treatment centre at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai is pending before the state government, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court observed that the government may consider establishing the centre expeditiously for the benefit of the public.

A bench of justices SM Subramaniam and AD Maria Clete made the observation recently, while disposing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by A Veronica Mary in this regard. Petitioner's counsel submitted that while responding to a similar petition last year, the government informed the court that a proposal has been submitted to start the facility at a cost of Rs 1.38 crore. Based on the same, the court had disposed of the plea. However, no decision has been taken on it, counsel said.

The judges observed that it is a policy decision to be taken by the government by considering various factors and the court cannot substitute its opinion. However, when there are growing demands from the public, especially the poor, for such a facility, any welfare government has to consider the same in an effective manner. Since a proposal is pending, the government may consider establishing the centre as expeditiously as possible, the judges observed.