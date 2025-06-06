Madras HC asks journalist Nakkheeran Gopal not to precipitate matters in Pollachi sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday asked noted journalist ‘Nakkheeran’ Gopal not to precipitate matters until the next hearing of the plea of AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman and his son Pravin Jayaraman praying orders to restrain Gopal and 10 other YouTube channels, journalists and guest speakers from linking them with the Pollachi sexual assault case.

Justice K Kumaresh Babu issued the oral instruction while granting time to Gopal to file the counter-affidavit to the civil suit and applications filed by the father-son duo seeking Rs 1 crore in damages and a gag order along with a direction to take down the objectionable videos.

“Will give you time (to file counter-affidavit) but till such time, don’t precipitate (the matter),” the judge told advocate PT Perumal, appearing for Gopal, and adjourned the hearing to June 12, 2025.