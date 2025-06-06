Madras HC asks journalist Nakkheeran Gopal not to precipitate matters in Pollachi sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday asked noted journalist ‘Nakkheeran’ Gopal not to precipitate matters until the next hearing of the plea of AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman and his son Pravin Jayaraman praying orders to restrain Gopal and 10 other YouTube channels, journalists and guest speakers from linking them with the Pollachi sexual assault case.
Justice K Kumaresh Babu issued the oral instruction while granting time to Gopal to file the counter-affidavit to the civil suit and applications filed by the father-son duo seeking Rs 1 crore in damages and a gag order along with a direction to take down the objectionable videos.
“Will give you time (to file counter-affidavit) but till such time, don’t precipitate (the matter),” the judge told advocate PT Perumal, appearing for Gopal, and adjourned the hearing to June 12, 2025.
The judge said the same is applicable for the other respondents as well.
Senior counsel S S Rajagopal, representing Pollachi Jayaraman, submitted that circulation of interviews/actions of the defendants in naming and implicating the plaintiff, who is neither an accused nor a party to the criminal proceedings, constitute a “grave violation” of his fundamental rights.
“Such reporting devoid of legal basis or due process, infringes upon athe plaintiff’s right to privacy and reputation, both of which are integral to the right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution,” he told the court.
The former deputy speaker of the Assembly and his son have sued Nakkheeran Gopal, Va Pugazhendhi, an expelled leader of AIADMK, Galatta Media Private Limited, Haseef Mohamed of Aran Media Creations, IBC Tamil Private Limited, Damodharan Prakash, journalist, Jeeva Today, Jambavan TV, Pandian @ Thamizha Thamizha Pandian, The Debate and Tamil Nadu Now.
A Mahila court in Coimbatore, on May 13, 2025, had pronounced the verdict in the sensational case, sentencing nine accused to life imprisonment till death.