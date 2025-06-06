Madras High Court dismisses petitions for NEET 2025 re-exam over power outage

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has declined to order a re-examination of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2025 for undergraduate medical courses, dismissing petitions filed by 16 candidates who claimed they were affected by a power outage during the exam.

The candidates, who took the test on May 4 at centres including PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya in Avadi, Government Higher Secondary School in Kundrathur, and Padma Seshadri School in KK Nagar, stated that a sudden storm and heavy rains caused a power cut that was not promptly restored. They argued this created an uncomfortable and distracting environment, adversely impacting their performance in the high-stakes exam.

However, Justice C Kumarappan concurred with the submissions of the National Testing Agency (NTA), which stated that a field-level assessment and a statistical analysis conducted by an independent expert committee found no irregularities or decline in performance at the affected centres.