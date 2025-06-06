Tamil Nadu

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's father dies in accident in Tamil Nadu

Shine, his brother Joe John Chacko, and the actor’s manager Anise sustained injuries and received first aid at Palacode Government Hospital.
On Friday morning, the 41-year-old actor Shine Tom Chacko from Thrissur, along with his family, were en route Thrissur to Bengaluru for a medical check for his father CP Chacko.
DHARMAPURI: Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko's car collided with a parked lorry near Paraiyur near Palacode on Friday. The actor's father CP Chacko died in the accident while the actor and his brother had reportedly been injured.

According to police sources, " On Friday morning, the 41-year-old actor Shine Tom Chacko from Thrissur, along with his family, were en route Thrissur to Bengaluru for a medical check for his father CP Chacko. While the car was coming near Paiyur in Palacode, the car collided with a parked truck killing CP Chacko. Shine and his brother Joe John Chacko, and the actor's manager Anise, who drove the car, sustained injuries and sought first aid in the Palacode Government Hospital, and they were later transferred to the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital. "

