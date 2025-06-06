Meeting between Gurumurthy, Duraisamy, Ramadoss personal, no BJP connection: TN BJP president

COIMBATORE: The meeting between auditor S Gurumurthy and former Chennai Corporation Mayor Saidai S Duraisamy held with PMK leader S Ramadoss on Thursday, was a personal meeting and the BJP had nothing to do with it, said BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran.

Nagenthran visited Erode on Thursday to pay condolences to BJP Modakurichi MLA Dr C Saraswathi’s daughter Karunambika Kumar and met media persons at Coimbatore airport.

He said that the issue within PMK is an internal issue and it cannot be commented about in public. They should resolve personal issues between PMK leader S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani Ramadoss,” Nainar Nagenthran said.

He also said that all parties should come together peacefully to oppose the DMK, and TVK leader Vijay has also been invited to participate.

He expressed condolences over the deaths of 11 persons in a stampede in Bengaluru, and said the Karnataka government’s failure to organise the event properly was the reason.

Nagenthran also said that up to Rs 400 crore for the procurement of paddy from Delta farmers has not been disbursed and the DMK government must protect all farmers in Tamil Nadu.

He criticised the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu and questioned whether those arrested in the Erode-Sivagiri murder case, had a connection with the other 19 murder case accused. He questioned if the police had framed innocent persons in the previous 19 cases and asked if the police will take responsibility for such mistakes, if the government does not.

He further said, “Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Madurai on July 8, and if we gather at the Thiruparankundram, it will resonate at St George’s Fort.”