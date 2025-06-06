Online payment of power bills gaining ground in Madurai

MADURAI: Proliferation of smart phones and penetration of internet has resulted in more people opting for online payments.

According to data shared by Tangedco, 42,50,530 bill payments, worth Rs 1,104 crore, were made through the online mode in financial year 2024-25. A total of 61,45,779 offline transactions, amounting to Rs 1,450.26 crore, were recorded during the same period.

V Pichairajan, deputy secretary of TNEB retired employees union, said,“The internet has been a game changer, many a times we see huge crowds waiting in line to pay bill. With online transactions ensuring safety and security just like internet banking, most customers are prefering to make online payment. Most importantly it saves a lot of time. UPI applications have autopay or auto debit options which have simplified the payment of electricity bills.”

A senior official from Tangedco said, “The increase in online transactions is primarily due to the internet penetration. Online transactions saves paper work for us. Still many elders and small shop owners prefer to pay bills using cash. This is the reason many elderly people can be seen in queues at EB counters, than before. Alsom, we have issued oral requests to pay bill amount above Rs 5,000 through DD or cheque for safety.” The official said 49,495 transactions were made through cheques and 15,300 through Demand draft in Madurai for FY 2024-25.