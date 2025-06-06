Parents cry foul as government-aided schools collect exorbitant fees in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Scores of parents have alleged that several government-aided schools are collecting exorbitant fees from students and not giving receipts for the same. As per norms, both government and government-aided schools must not collect fees from students of classes 1 to 5.

However, high schools and higher secondary schools are allowed to collect Rs 50 for the Parent Teachers Association, and Rs 20 for flag day.

After speaking to many parents and HMs, TNIE found out that aided schools collect Rs 1,000 - Rs 35,000 as fee for Classes 6-12. V Ragupathi, who enrolled his son in Computer-Maths group for Class 11 in an aided English medium school, said he was asked to pay Rs 35,000 as fees including books and was not given receipt even though he asked for one. However, they just mentioned in the application that the fees were paid.

M Seethalakshmi, another parent, said her two daughters were studying in a minority government-aided Tamil medium school and she was asked to pay Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 when they were studying in Classes 6-Rs 10. She had to pay Rs 6,000 for Class 11 and 12 and no receipts were given.

Requesting anonymity, the HM of an aided school said they collect fees only from English-medium students.