PMK rift will be resolved in a few days, says party leader Velmurugan

CUDDALORE: The internal rift within the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) would be resolved in a couple of days, Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi leader T Velmurugan said on Thursday. He stated that PMK cannot be broken by anyone and expressed confidence that unity would prevail.

Speaking to media persons in Cuddalore, Velmurugan said, “My brother Thirumavalavan met PMK founder Dr Ramadoss at Thailapuram Garden. The meeting was widely criticised, but it had no political motive. My family, my brothers, and I have worked for the PMK in the undivided Cuddalore district. Ramadoss guided us. At present, there is a difference of opinion between Ramadoss and Anbumani. When Ramadoss expressed his emotions in front of the press, we were deeply moved.”

He added, “PMK is a party that stands for social justice. The current misunderstanding is minor. Thirumavalavan met Ramadoss and said, ‘We are here because of you.’ Earlier, Anbumani told me over the phone, ‘Let the past be the past; let the future be good.’ There were allegations that we used Ramadoss or seized Anbumani’s property, but Ramadoss’s kind words to my brother ended such talks.”

Velmurugan said, “Ramadoss asked me to forget the past bitterness. My criticisms of Anbumani came from frustration. Now, after speaking with both Ramadoss and Anbumani, I am at peace.”