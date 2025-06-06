Roadside mango stalls a distraction in Dharmapuri, say commuters

DHARMAPURI: With the mango season under way, stalls are blooming along the Salem-Krishnagiri stretch of the national highway in Dharmapuri.
However, drivers feel these shops are a distraction and could lead to fatal accidents, and have urged the police to take precautions.
DSP KM Manoharan said, "A meeting and awareness programme will be held for farmers in Palacode and Karimangalam regions where such shops have been set up."
In Dharmapuri, mangoes are cultivated on nearly 35,000 hectares and most of the produce is sent to districts such as Coimbatore and Chennai, and other cities, including Bengaluru.
During the summer, many roadside shops are established by farmers, without proper precautions, to sell mangoes to travelers.
A Murugesan of Karimangalam told TNIE, "Farmers are setting up shops along the Salem - Krishnagiri national highway to sell their produce. This is done by small-scale farmers to potentially eliminate the transportation charges or labour charges involved with selling in markets. But now, nearly 50 roadside shops have cropped up between Dharmapuri and Karimangalam. These shop owners have flouted their own safety and set up shops close to the highway, disrupting vehicle movement. Police must take steps to move these shops at least two metres away from the road for the safety of vehicles and the farmers."
S Nethaji, a driver from Dharmapuri said, "This situation is not specific to Dharmapuri alone; it is similar in Krishnagiri and Salem as well. Two wheelers on the highways are forced into the middle of the road without proper clearance. Furthermore, cars and trucks stop to purchase these mangoes confuse oncoming drivers. They are becoming a distraction, leading to sudden stops and in turns which could lead to fatal accidents."
Palacode Deputy Superintendent of Police KM Manoharan said, "It is true there are some risks involved with these roadside shops. We will spread awareness and take steps to move these shops at least a few metres away from the roadside. We will also conduct a meeting with the farmers and resolve the situation".