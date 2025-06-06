Roadside mango stalls a distraction in Dharmapuri, say commuters

DHARMAPURI: With the mango season under way, stalls are blooming along the Salem-Krishnagiri stretch of the national highway in Dharmapuri.

However, drivers feel these shops are a distraction and could lead to fatal accidents, and have urged the police to take precautions.

DSP KM Manoharan said, "A meeting and awareness programme will be held for farmers in Palacode and Karimangalam regions where such shops have been set up."

In Dharmapuri, mangoes are cultivated on nearly 35,000 hectares and most of the produce is sent to districts such as Coimbatore and Chennai, and other cities, including Bengaluru.

During the summer, many roadside shops are established by farmers, without proper precautions, to sell mangoes to travelers.

