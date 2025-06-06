Tamil Nadu gives sanctuary to Greater Flamingos at Dhanushkodi

CHENNAI: The state government notified the establishment of the Greater Flamingo Sanctuary at Dhanushkodi in Ramanathapuram on 524.78 hectares of land on the occasion of World Environment Day on Thursday.
This apart, the state forest department also reinforced its workforce with a major recruitment drive and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) certified industries under the Voluntary Green Rating of Industries initiative, a first-of-its-kind.
Marking the occasion, Chief Minister MK Stalin handed over the appointment letters along with the rating certificates to the industries. He also pledged his commitment to protecting the environment.
Speaking at the event, Stalin said, “Biodiversity and climate change are deeply interconnected. Tamil Nadu is leading the way as a state that not only understands this relationship but is also taking proactive steps in response.”
“We aspire not merely to achieve a US $1 trillion economy, but to ensure that it is environmentally sustainable. In driving this shift, we are empowering our young people with the skills and platforms they need,” he added.
The Greater Flamingo Sanctuary, located within the ecologically sensitive Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve, is a critical stopover along the Central Asian Flyway. This region supports 128 bird species, including Greater and Lesser Flamingos. The area features diverse ecosystems – sand dunes, marshes, and mangrove forests like Avicennia and Rhizophora, which stabilise the coastline and provide habitats for marine life, including fish, crustaceans, molluscs, and nesting sea turtles. The notification issued by additional chief secretary Supriya Sahu aims to safeguard this biodiversity hotspot and promote responsible tourism, benefiting local communities in Ramanathapuram.
The forest department’s recruitment drive was carried out through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to fill 1,947 vacancies, including 134 foresters, 621 forest guards, 232 forest guards with driving licence, and 960 forest watchers. After the examination conducted last year, TNPSC selected 1,411 candidates: 515 forest guards, 192 forest guards with driving licence, and 684 watchers. Today, during a World Environment Day event, as many as 1,238 of the 1,358 recruits who reported to their divisions received appointment letters. Additionally, 66 TAFCORN recruits (36 watchers and 30 guards) attended, bringing the total to 1,304 participants. This infusion of new staff will enhance forest surveillance, protect areas like the Dhanushkodi sanctuary.
Meanwhile, TNPCB has certified industries under the Voluntary Green Rating of Industries initiative. Launched by Stalin at the Climate Change Summit 3.0 in February, this programme evaluates industries on key indicators: Energy Security, Water Conservation, Clean Air, Sustainable Waste Management, and Green Initiatives.
Ratings range from Platinum (81-100) to Certified (15-20), assessed by certified third-party evaluators including Anna University’s Centre for Environmental Studies (CES) and Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management (CCCDM), CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI), National Productivity Council (NPC), and National Institute of Technology (NIT) Tiruchy.
Honoured industries include Saint-Gobain India Private Limited (Unit-1, Kancheepuram) and Rane Brake Lining Ltd (Trichy) with Platinum ratings, Jacobi Carbons India Private Limited (Coimbatore) with Gold, Nova Carbons India Private Limited (Tirunelveli) with Silver, and Kalpaka Chemicals Pvt Ltd (Thoothukudi) with Bronze, all evaluated by the respective institutions.