TWAD Board officials, contractors accused of looting Rs 90 crore annually in wages across Tamil Nadu

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI: In a case of systematic corruption that’s been going on for years, nearly Rs 90 crore is allegedly being looted every year by officials and contractors of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board through an organised racket of underpayment to contract staff across the state.
According to a complaint filed last month by the Tirunelveli-Tenkasi Bharathiya TWAD Board Contract Labourers Union to the MD of the Board, Kiran Gurrala, while the minimum wage fixed for nearly 12,000 labourers working in Combined Water Supply Schemes (CWSSs) across TN is Rs 15,401, they are actually being paid only between Rs 7,500 and Rs 9,800 per month, a shortfall of nearly 40% to 50% of the actual salary.
The rest of the amount, Rs 7.42 crore every month from the funds allotted for the workers’ salary, is being allegedly pocketed by officials and contractors.
We’ve been fighting for last 20 years for our rightful wage, say contract workers
Multiple letters and communications sent to the TWAD Board over the years by stakeholder departments such as labour, Provident Fund, and CM’s office have acknowledged the rot in the system but all the corrective actions proposed have been successfully stonewalled by the racketeers, workers alleged.
According to the information shared by former TWAD Board MD V Dakshinamoorthy with the labourers in 2022, as many as 11,597 labourers — mostly electricians, pump operators and maintenance assistants — have been working in CWSSs across Tamil Nadu and they are entitled to be paid at least Rs 15,401 every month.
In the petition submitted to MD Gurrala, the union said, “Instead of crediting the full salary to our bank accounts, the illegally-truncated wage is paid in cash to us without any receipt. While a higher salary is shown to have been paid to us in the official records with the connivance of Executive Engineers (EEs) in each district, Rs 7.42 crore is being swindled every month from our wages.” The petitioners also alleged that “in every three-year contract cycle, about Rs 267 crore of our money is being siphoned off”.
The labourershave been fighting for their entitled salary for the past 20 years. As per a letter accessed by TNIE, which was issued on the basis of workers’ petition in February 2018, the then MD of TWAD Board, C N Maheswaran, formed a committee under TWAD Engineering Director for inquiring into the ‘low wage’ complaint and initiate action against underpaying contractors. “But no such committee had approached us,” the union members told TNIE.
Instructions in the tender documents for TWAD Board contracts, also accessed by TNIE, mandated that “labour payment under the scheduled rate should be made by the contractor through cheque or transfer to bank accounts”. But this is being followed more in violation than compliance, the workers said. Substantiating the labourers’ claims, the then Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a review meeting held on August 20, 2018, made certain observations regarding deviations in salary disbursal. Interestingly, TWAD Board Chief Engineer (CE) P Manimohan in July and November 2021, Superintending Engineer (Tirunelveli) S Rajasekar in January 2022, and Chief Engineer M Ayinan in March 2024, referring to the former CM’s observation, issued ‘Most Urgent’ letters instructing EEs to ensure that wage conditions were followed scrupulously as per the agreement. TNIE have copies of all these letters. In August 2024, the then MD Dakshinamoorthy once again instructed officials to make payments to labourers as per the minimum wages fixed by the government.
In the 70-page agreement, effective till March 2026, signed between S Balasubramania Pandian, one of the contractors, and CE (Madurai) of the Board, both parties had agreed to ensure that wages paid to contract labourers would not be less than the minimum wage prescribed in the 2022 order of the Madras HC. “However, both parties failed to comply with that undertaking,” the labourers said.
According to TNIE, TWAD Board’s Executive Engineers and contractors of CWSSs in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi denied salary registers and other documents to both the Squad of Enforcement Officers from the Central’s Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation and the labour inspectors of the State Labour Department.
The current MD, Kiran Gurrala, could not be reached for his comment. When contacted by TNIE on May 25, Minister for Water Supply K N Nehru said he would check with the officials and contractors.