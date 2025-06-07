Anganwadi worker suspended after dead cockroach found in sweet given to child

MADURAI: An anganwadi worker in Palanganatham was suspended on Friday after several parents staged a protest saying a dead cockroach was found in the kozhukattai (sweet made of rice flour and jaggery) given to a child in the centre. The ICDS official said the worker who prepared the sweet suffered from poor vision and did not spot it. The child who ate the kozhukattai is stable, sources said.
According to sources, a total of 2,001 anganwadi centres are functioning in the city. Of these, 623 centres are functioning without helpers. One such centre is located in Pasumpon Nagar, and 15 children visit it daily. Every day, anganwadi workers would give up to five multigrain kozhukattai to each child. On Friday, anganwadi worker M Gomathi distributed kozhukattai to children.
A three-and-a-half-year-old female child took the kozhukattai home. While eating the quarter portion of the kozhukattai, she noticed something inside and showed it to her mother. When the mother checked it, she found a dead cockroach inside. Immediately, the woman informed her neighbours whose children visit the anganwadi centre, and staged a protest, seeking action against the anganwadi workers for her negligence.
All children were immediately taken to a hospital nearby for a check up. Sources said none of the children fell sick or showed symptoms.
After the issue came to light, Integrated Child Development Services Project Officer M Sheelasundari placed Gomathi under suspension. Speaking to TNIE, she said Gomathi (56), has been suffering from poor vision, and did not spot the dead roach while mixing the flour. "We will make efforts to avoid negligence. At present the district administration is recruiting anganwadi workers and helpers. Soon we will fill up the existing vacancies."