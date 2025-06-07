Anganwadi worker suspended after dead cockroach found in sweet given to child

MADURAI: An anganwadi worker in Palanganatham was suspended on Friday after several parents staged a protest saying a dead cockroach was found in the kozhukattai (sweet made of rice flour and jaggery) given to a child in the centre. The ICDS official said the worker who prepared the sweet suffered from poor vision and did not spot it. The child who ate the kozhukattai is stable, sources said.

According to sources, a total of 2,001 anganwadi centres are functioning in the city. Of these, 623 centres are functioning without helpers. One such centre is located in Pasumpon Nagar, and 15 children visit it daily. Every day, anganwadi workers would give up to five multigrain kozhukattai to each child. On Friday, anganwadi worker M Gomathi distributed kozhukattai to children.