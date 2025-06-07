CM to kick-start Adyar river restoration project in September

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to lay the foundation stone in September for the Adyar River Restoration Project (ARRP), aimed at rejuvenating the 44-km-long river that flows from Guduvanchery to the Bay of Bengal via Tambaram, Tiruneermalai, Manapakkam, Alandur, and Saidapet.

The Rs 1,800 crore project—funded with Rs 1,500 crore through the Chennai Rivers Transformation Company Ltd and Rs 300 crore from the state government—will be implemented under a public-private partnership (PPP) using a hybrid annuity model.Designated sewage treatment plants are proposed, and work is currently under way to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), expected to be submitted by August.