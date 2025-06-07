Ex-backward classes panel chief dies

CHENNAI: Condoling the demise of retired judge and former chairman of Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission SM Janardanam (89) due to illness on Friday, CM MK Stalin announced that his final rites would take place with police honours.

In his message, Stalin recalled that as a judge of the Madras HC, Justice Janardanam gave several historical judgments between 1988 and 1998. He was appointed as chairman of the TBCC in 2006 and continued in the post till 2015.

The CM said based on his recommendations, reservation for Muslims, Christians and Arunthathiyars were implemented in TN.

“Justice Janardanam made a deep impact in the history of social justice in TN, and his death is an irreparable loss,” Stalin added.

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss and Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani were among those who condoled the demise of Justice Janardanam.