FSSAI urges water bottlers to boost mineral content; 39 samples in Coimbatore found substandard

COIMBATORE: The Food Safety Department asked packaged drinking water manufacturers to enhance mineral content in water.
Dr T Anuradha, the Designated Officer of FSSAI in Coimbatore District, who chaired a sensitisation meeting on Friday for water bottlers and suppliers, emphasised that the Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) in drinking water should be maintained between 75 and 500 mg/L, with additional calcium and magnesium included.
However, some manufacturers and distributors requested a relaxation of these standards, arguing that maintaining a TDS level above 75 mg/L negatively affects taste, which in turn impacts sales. In response, Dr Anuradha warned that strict actions would be taken against anyone who violates these norms.
She said that while adding minerals may change the taste, it is good for health. "If someone complains about taste, you should explain the importance of TDS and mineral enhancement," she said.
Dr Anuradha also said out of the 115 water samples collected in Coimbatore district in January 2025, 39 were found to be substandard due to a lack of minerals.
The Food Safety Department urged the packaged drinking water manufacturers and distributors to adhere to food safety protocols as drinking water has been classified as a high-risk category by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).
Instead of providing ISI certification, the FSSAI has reclassified packaged drinking water and mineral water as high-risk food categories in 2024. Accordingly, manufacturers will face stricter safety checks and audits, she explained.
The necessity of safe and standardised manufacturing of drinking water was highlighted at the meeting held in Coimbatore city.
"We have provided a set of instructions and safety rules not only for manufacturing but also for distribution. Water cans should not be transported in open vehicles due to potential chemical reactions caused by sunlight and heat. They must ensure that water containers are clean, at least 85% transparent, and that expiration dates are printed on the containers. Block-level food safety officials will conduct random surprise checks and will inspect manufacturing units to verify their licences, safety measures, bottling processes, sanitation, and wastewater management audits," Dr Anuradha stated.
Currently, there are 76 drinking water and mineral water manufacturing and bottling units and around 2,000 distributors in Coimbatore district.