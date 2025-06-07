FSSAI urges water bottlers to boost mineral content; 39 samples in Coimbatore found substandard

Dr Anuradha also said out of the 115 water samples collected in Coimbatore district in January 2025, 39 were found to be substandard due to a lack of minerals.

The Food Safety Department urged the packaged drinking water manufacturers and distributors to adhere to food safety protocols as drinking water has been classified as a high-risk category by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Instead of providing ISI certification, the FSSAI has reclassified packaged drinking water and mineral water as high-risk food categories in 2024. Accordingly, manufacturers will face stricter safety checks and audits, she explained.

The necessity of safe and standardised manufacturing of drinking water was highlighted at the meeting held in Coimbatore city.

"We have provided a set of instructions and safety rules not only for manufacturing but also for distribution. Water cans should not be transported in open vehicles due to potential chemical reactions caused by sunlight and heat. They must ensure that water containers are clean, at least 85% transparent, and that expiration dates are printed on the containers. Block-level food safety officials will conduct random surprise checks and will inspect manufacturing units to verify their licences, safety measures, bottling processes, sanitation, and wastewater management audits," Dr Anuradha stated.

Currently, there are 76 drinking water and mineral water manufacturing and bottling units and around 2,000 distributors in Coimbatore district.