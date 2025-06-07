In a first, Pachamalai boy cracks CLAT, secures National Law University seat

TIRUCHY: When 17-year-old S Bharath from Thoonur village in the Pachamalai Hills stepped into the student help desk at Government Model Higher Secondary School in Thuvakudi on Friday, holding his certificates to confirm his seat at Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) in Tiruchirappalli, it marked a quiet but significant milestone he had become the first tribal student from the Pachamalai region to clear the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) and secure a seat at a national law university.

Bharath, who studied at the Government Tribal Higher Secondary School in Chinna Illupur, earned an All India ST rank of 964. He secured admission to the B.Com., LLB (Hons.) course at TNNLU under the 7.5% horizontal reservation for government school students, specifically through the ST-Tamil Nadu government school student quota. He was allotted the seat in the second round of CLAT counselling on 4 June, claiming the only seat available under this special category across the state.

He confirmed his admission on Friday at the help desk set up in Thuvakudi to assist students from underprivileged backgrounds with the admission process. His father and a schoolteacher accompanied him. The seat-freezing fee of Rs 20,000 was paid by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.