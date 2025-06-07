Kamal Haasan set to enter Rajya Sabha, joins long line of TN actor-politicians

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan who is all set to enter the Rajya Sabha with the support of the DMK will be joining a long list of actors who have served in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.
The first among them was legendary actor SS Rajendran, who became a Rajya Sabha member on a DMK ticket in 1970. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, a leading star of her time, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1984 as an AIADMK nominee and served until 1989.
Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar, whose film career never took off but nevertheless acted in the 1990s film Agni Parvai, also had a significant stint in the Parliament, serving in both Houses, besides serving as a minister.
Veteran actor and Bharatanatyam exponent Dr Vyjayantimala Bali represented the state in the eigth and ninth Lok Sabha.
Actor Napoleon was a member of the lower House during the 15th Lok Sabha and was minister of state for social justice and empowerment.
Actor Ramarajan and lesser-known actor JK Ritheesh served as MP in the 12th and 15th Lok Sabha, respectively. Vijay Vasanth, who has acted in a few movies, is the incumbent member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from Kanniyakumari.
In the Rajya Sabha, actor-politicians SS Chandran and R Sarathkumar have also represented Tamil Nadu.
Additionally, matinee icons like Sivaji Ganesan and Cho Ramaswamy served as nominated members of the Upper House.
Celebrated music composer Ilaiyaraaja is currently a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha.