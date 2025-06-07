Kamal Haasan set to enter Rajya Sabha, joins long line of TN actor-politicians

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder and actor Kamal Haasan who is all set to enter the Rajya Sabha with the support of the DMK will be joining a long list of actors who have served in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu.

The first among them was legendary actor SS Rajendran, who became a Rajya Sabha member on a DMK ticket in 1970. Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, a leading star of her time, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in 1984 as an AIADMK nominee and served until 1989.

Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar, whose film career never took off but nevertheless acted in the 1990s film Agni Parvai, also had a significant stint in the Parliament, serving in both Houses, besides serving as a minister.