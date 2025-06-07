Madras HC gives emotional farewell to Justice RMT Teekaa Raman

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday gave an emotional farewell to Justice RMT Teekaa Raman on his retirement from service in the court. Chief Justice KR Shriram presided over the function. Delivering the farewell address, advocate general PS Raman said Justice Teekaa Raman had disposed of 40,000 cases during his tenure in the HC, after being elevated from the district judiciary. He started his judicial career in 2005 as a district judge, and served in the judiciary, including the HC, for 19 years.

The judge, in his acceptance speech, said the sensitivity attached to a case should remain with the case bundle; communal, public or emotional sensitivity should stay confined to the case file which remains on the dais. He added that he had remained detached from the case bundle so that this sensitivity did not encroach upon his mind, disturbing the mental equilibrium. Teekaa Raman is the seventh judge of the high court to retire since the beginning of the year. The strength of the court has come down to 59 against the sanctioned strength of 75.