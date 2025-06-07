Patients suffer as drain near Govt hospital remains uncovered

Echoing similar concerns, Mohammad Kameer, a local resident, added, "We've repeatedly complained to hospital and local officials, but there's been no permanent solution. The foul smell makes it extremely difficult for patients."

Hospital authorities acknowledged the problem. "Blockages in the channel often lead to foul odour. Though we clear the blockages after complaints, waste from the nearby market-like plastic covers and vegetable remains- continues to clog the flow," said an official from the hospital.

When contacted, an official in Sholavandan Town Panchayat official said, "We've submitted a proposal to cover open drains across several parts of the town. Once the estimate is ready and locations are identified, we'll install concrete slabs. Traders will be warned against dumping waste into the drains, and penalties will be imposed on violators."