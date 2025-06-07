Public demand heavy vehicle movement near Avvaiyar school to be diverted to Hale-Dharmapuri road

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Dharmapuri have urged the police department and municipal officials to divert heavy vehicles and buses to the Hale Dharmapuri Road instead of the roads near Avvaiyar Girls Government Higher Secondary School, which is near Dharmapuri bus stand.

Every morning and evening, roads outside Avvaiyar Girls Government Higher Secondary School experience traffic snarls for several hours. These bottlenecks affect the traffic flow of the entire municipality.

Speaking to TNIE, R Saminatham of Madikonpalayam said, "The Avvaiyar school roads are narrow and run along temples, churches, and mosques. It is also part of the state highway connecting Harur and Tirupattur, which brings in the movement of large vehicles. Despite the Hale Dharmapuri-Madhikonpalayam Road connecting with the municipality, that road is broader and has less traffic. Hence, heavy vehicles and buses need to be diverted to that road to allow free traffic flow."