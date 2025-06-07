Stalin’s jibe at centre: Census delay no accident

CHENNAI: Sounding an alarm over the 2027 Census announced by the centre, CM MK Stalin, taking to X, said the danger of delimitation was imminent and that the Census would give the BJP-led union government the means to restructure parliamentary representation to its advantage, at the cost of the southern states. “The census delay is no accident and delimitation plan no coincidence. The danger I warned of is at our doorstep,” he said.

Referring to the claim of the ministry of home affairs that the concerns of states would be addressed, the CM said, “These are vague remarks. What is needed is a clear parliamentary commitment and a suitable constitutional amendment.” Meanwhile, in a post on X, DMK MP Kanimozhi lashed out at EPS, saying, “The people of Tamil Nadu will never forgive your betrayal.” She added someone who bows down to their ‘Delhi masters’ has no right to preach to the DMK. “You sold out. We won’t,” Kanimozhi added.