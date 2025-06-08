AIADMK, TVK condemn government over lack of connectivity to Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and TVK deputy general secretary CT R Nirmal Kumar criticised the DMK government for failing to provide adequate buses to and from Kilambakkam bus terminus, causing hardship to commuters, especially during the ongoing festival weekend.

In a post on social media, Palaniswami alleged the terminus is a glaring example of the administrative inefficiency of the DMK regime. “For the past three days, people travelling from Chennai to their native towns have suffered immensely due to inadequate bus services. The terminus was inaugurated without proper planning, and the situation continues to be chaotic even after one-and-a-half years,” he said.

He slammed the state government for failing to anticipate the surge in passengers due to Bakrid, Muhurtham days, and the extended weekend.

Echoing similar concerns, TVK’s Nirmal Kumar said the state government had hurriedly opened the Kilambakkam terminus without providing adequate connectivity. “There is still no sufficient bus or rail connectivity from various parts of Chennai to the new terminus, forcing passengers to face hardship,” he alleged.

He urged the government to operate additional buses, particularly during festival seasons, to ease the suffering of the public.