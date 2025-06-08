Boyfriend, four others arrested for coercing minor girl to abort pregnancy in Tiruvannamalai

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Police on Saturday arrested five persons, including the boyfriend of a 17-year-old girl and a quack doctor, in connection with the illegal termination of her pregnancy near Tiruvannamalai.

According to police sources, the accused, Kalyanasundaram (25), had been in a relationship with the minor for over two years. The girl, whose parents are employed abroad, was living with relatives when the relationship developed. Upon discovering she was pregnant, she allegedly urged Kalyanasundaram to marry her.

However, he allegedly persuaded her to consult a doctor instead. Last month, he took her to Devapandalam village near Sankarapuram in Kallakurichi district, where a fake doctor, Sivanandham (40), carried out an illegal surgical abortion.

When Kalyanasundaram later refused to marry her, the girl lodged a complaint with the All Women’s Police Station in Tiruvannamalai. He was subsequently arrested under the Pocso Act. Based on his confession, Sivanandham was also detained and allegedly admitted to disposing of the aborted foetus by burning it beneath a river bridge.

A forensic team visited the site, and further investigations led to the arrest of three others — Jyothi (24), Chandra (56), and Malathi (32) — for their role in facilitating the procedure.

Meanwhile, the Kallakurichi District Health Department has launched an inquiry into the unauthorised clinic operated by the quack.