CM Stalin’s delimitation claims diversionary tactic: BJP's L Murugan

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin is spreading fear among people over the delimitation exercise despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating there is no need for worry, said Union Minister of State for Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan.

“Stalin is diverting people’s attention to conceal his party’s failure. The prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah, who was in Coimbatore two months ago, have allayed fears over the delimitation exercise. Our aim now is to unite like-minded parties to remove the DMK from power,” said Murugan.

When asked if the BJP is controlling the PMK, as the party’s founder K Ramadoss said he is not interested in being a part of the BJP alliance, Murugan said they do not have the habit of interfering in the affairs of other parties.

“Stalin has lost his sleep soon after Modi announced that the central government would conduct a caste-based census. Stalin is repeatedly lying that the central government has betrayed the people of Tamil Nadu by trying to reduce TN’s representation in the Parliament,” Murugan said in a release.