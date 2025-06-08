Corporation under-reporting stray dog population in Madurai, allege activists

MADURAI: Even as the Madurai City Corporation estimates the stray dog population to be between 27,162 and 38,348, local activists have raised serious concerns, alleging that the numbers are being downplayed and that the actual population could be well above 50,000 .

The stray dog menace has remained a recurring issue at every corporation grievance and council meeting, with the city reporting 1,200–1,500 dog bite cases on average every month.

While the stray dog census results were published in May, the figures have come under scrutiny. K Jeyachandran, councillor of Ward 62 and an animal activist, said, “In 2020, the stray dog census showed 53,826 dogs, and in 2012, it was 47,573. With only about 3,000 to 4,000 Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries conducted annually, it’s unrealistic to assume the population has dropped below 38,000. The young dog and puppy population is notably high. The numbers do not add up.”

He urged the corporation to promote adoption of strays as a humane method to control the population. M Praveen, another city-based activist, pointed out that the corporation has only one dog-catching vehicle, causing significant delays in ABC operations. “We need more vehicles and increased ABC coverage to effectively manage the issue,” he said.

City corporation officials defended the latest census, stating that previous counts were conducted randomly, making them less reliable. “The current survey was conducted scientifically with teams visiting each ward three times for accuracy,” said a senior official. The corporation also confirmed plans to purchase additional vehicles and implement new measures based on state directives to address the stray dog problem.