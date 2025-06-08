Decline in Madras Hedgehog sightings along red sand teri forests raises alarm

THOOTHUKUDI: Once a common sight in the red sand deserts of Thoothukudi, the Madras Hedgehog (Paraechinus nudiventris) is now increasingly elusive, raising concerns among researchers and locals about its dwindling population. Native to the unique teri forests — locally called ‘Kuthiraimozhi teri’ and ‘Sathankulam teri’ — the hedgehog, known as ‘Mulleli’, is fast disappearing from these southern TN landscapes.

The red sand dunes, part of a fragile ecosystem, were once rich with native wildlife including pangolins and foxes. But now, even long-time residents say the nocturnal hedgehog, protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, hasn’t been seen in years.

“I had one as a pet that ate rice and fish, but for the past five years, I haven’t seen any. Earlier they would run beneath dried palm leaves,” said an 82-year-old resident of Nazareth to TNIE.

In the past, Mulleli skin was sold by nomadic communities for medicinal use. A woman from Udangudi recalled using the dried skin to make traditional ‘thailam’, believed to treat whooping cough, asthma, and joint pain. Activist V Gunaselan said the skins were also hung in homes to ward off evil spirits, highlighting both the cultural and medical value once attached to the species.