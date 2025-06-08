Different gods being used by BJP for political gains: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai and VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Saturday accused the BJP of politicising religion by organising a Murugan conference in Madurai while ignoring the principles of social justice.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Selvaperunthagai said, “When it comes to social justice, Tamil Nadu stands as a model — not Uttar Pradesh or Gujarat. It is the Congress at the national level and the DMK at the state level that have consistently raised their voice for caste-based census.”

Speaking about the BJP’s Murugan conference at Madurai, Selvaperunthagi said, “We are not saying that holding a Murugan conference is wrong. But our question is — will the BJP dare to organise a Murugan conference in Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh? Do they have the courage to tell the people there that a deity named Murugan exists?”

VCK chief Thirumavalavan while addressing journalists at the airport, said, “They are using different gods for political gains — Ram and Ganesha in the north, Durga and Kali in Bengal, and Murugan in Tamil Nadu. But Tamil people will not fall for this.. Even Lord Murugan will reject such divisive politics,” he said.