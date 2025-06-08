Fire breaks out at substation in Tamil Nadu's Ayyanaroothu

THOOTHUKUDI: An EB substation was engulfed in fire at Ayyanaroothu near Panneerkulam, during the wee hours on Saturday.

The substation with a capacity of 400/230 110 KW belonging to Tangedco was established in 2014 and has been transforming electricity from renewable energy farms such as windmills and solar panels.

According to sources, one of the transformers allegedly caught fire due to an electricity leak around 4 am on Saturday. The transformer which had 80,000 litres of oil fueled the fire which spread fast, said the sources.

The foam tenders from Thoothukudi Thermal Nagar station, NTPL station, and private fire vehicles from Thoothukudi, Gangaikondan station, and Tirunelveli were roped to douse off the fire.

To avoid oil leakage, the officials formed a sand bar around the transformer. The fire was doused off around 4:30 pm completely, said an official.