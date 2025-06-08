Judge enrols five-year-old daughter in government Tamil medium school

PUDUKKOTTAI: In this competitive world where parents are prioritising private schools over government and government-aided schools, a judge has enrolled his five-year-old daughter in Tamil medium at the Panchayat Union Middle School in Thirukattalai. Judge M Murugesan Principal District Munsiff of Alandur Chengalpattu, on Friday has enrolled his daughter M Bhuvaneshwari in LKG in his native village in Pudukkottai district.

"Education in one's mother tongue which lays the strongest foundation for a child," Judge M Murugesan said. The judge said despite having several international and CBSE schools near Chennai, he consciously chose her daughter to enrol in the government school. "I want her to become a voracious reader in Tamil, to learn from people of all backgrounds, and to treat everyone with humility and respect. Most importantly, I want her to think for herself. Government schools not only offer academics, but also the kind of life learning that shapes character," the judge added.

A former student of RC Aided School and Alangudi Boys Higher Secondary School, Murugesan said public schools today offer all necessary facilities. "Many judges and civil servants studied in these schools. Private education is not the only path to excellence," he added. The school currently has 130 students from LKG to Class 8, with eight teachers handling the classes.

Teachers at the Panchayat Union School in Thirukattalai said that the judge and his wife walked their daughter to the school on Friday morning from their home nearby and completed the admission process. "The admission has sent a quiet message that trust in government schools doesn't need to be spoken, it can be shown," a teacher said.

"This year alone, seven of our eligible students cleared the NMMS exam, and one more joined the Kaikuruchi model school. We have also participated and succeeded under the ‘100 Days, 100% Pass’ mission," said M Senthilvadivu, Headmistress of the Panchayat Union Middle School. Chief Education Officer K Shanmugam welcomed the move. "When people in leadership choose public schools, it boosts morale among teachers and builds trust among other parents. The move sends a strong message that government schools are trusted by even the most educated families," Shanmugam said.