Leopard movement being monitored near TN's Denkanikottai after alleged spotting

KRISHNAGIRI: The forest department has been monitoring leopard movement near Denkanikottai and has asked people not to venture out of their homes in the early and late hours. They have also told them not to believe any false information.

Denkanikottai Forest Ranger N Vijayan told TNIE, "Rumors were spread that two people spotted leopard movement near Aalahalli Lake and near Maniyampadi village within the Denkanikottai forest range on Friday night. A ten-member forest department staff from the Denkanikottai forest range was unable to find any footprints. No cattle attack was also reported until Saturday morning. However, leopard movement has already been reported near Noganur Reserved Forest and Salivaram. The forest team is checking camera traps and has also planned to install cameras near Maniyampadi and Oddarpalayam to monitor leopard movement."

He further said, "Though the forest department is unable to find any leopard movement, people should not believe false information and panic. However, people in the surrounding villages of Aalahalli, Maniyampadi, and Oddarpalayam were asked not to venture out of their houses in the wee hours and late at night."

The forest department enquired with two youths near Maniyampadi village who allegedly found the leopard movement. But after inquiry, the forest department said it could have been any other wild animal, like a dhole.

"In case of any wildlife movement near villages, people should immediately contact forest department staff and not believe any false information and rumors," Vijayan said.