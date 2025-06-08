Man electrocuted to death after high-voltage power line hits procession during temple fest near Cuddalore

CUDDALORE: A man was electrocuted and four others, including a six-year-old boy, sustained injuries after a palanquin carrying a decorated idol came into contact with a high-voltage power line during a temple festival at Chinna Irusampalayam village near Cuddalore on Friday night.

According to police from the Reddichavady Police Station, the Sedal festival of the Mariamman temple had been under way in the village for the past week. On Friday night, a decorated idol was mounted on a palanquin and carried through the streets by four devotees.

The mishap occurred when the palanquin touched a low-hanging high-tension electric wire. All four carriers and a nearby child received electric shocks.

The deceased has been identified as K Karnachandran (40), a native of Manaveli near Ariyankuppam in Puducherry, who died on the spot. The injured — S Sivamani (22), H Kannan (55), P Murugaiyan (35), and M Srivesh (6) — all from Chinna Irusampalayam, are undergoing treatment at the Government Hospital in Puducherry.

Police said Karnachandran had been residing at his in-laws’ house in the village with his wife K Uma and son K Ragavan for the past two years.

An investigation is underway.