Pondicherry University gets 'A+' grade from NAAC

PUDUCHERRY: Pondicherry University has been awarded an “A+” grade in the fifth cycle of re-accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), reaffirming its position as a leading central university committed to academic excellence, research, and inclusive development.

The university administration announced the achievement with pride, congratulating faculty members, officers, staff, students, alumni, and well-wishers for their collective contribution. In an official statement, the university described the recognition as a reflection of the sustained efforts of its academic and administrative community.

“This significant milestone is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of all those involved in upholding and enhancing the academic standards of the university,” the statement read.

Special mention was made of the NAAC coordinator and deputy coordinator, the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), the registrar and his office, and all statutory officers for their key roles in securing the accreditation.

The university urged its academic community to celebrate the accomplishment and remain steadfast in their pursuit of excellence, aiming to position Pondicherry University as a hub of higher education and innovation both nationally and globally.