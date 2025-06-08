Puducherry govt to announce a revised transfer policy for school teachers soon: Minister A Namassivayam

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Government will soon announce a revised transfer policy for school teachers under the Education Department, Education Minister A Namassivayam said on Friday. The decision follows discussions with representatives of various Teachers’ Unions.

Namassivayam held a meeting with union leaders to review the current transfer guidelines, which have drawn criticism over postings to remote areas, particularly after all government schools were brought under the CBSE board. According to a statement from the Minister’s office, the discussions led to a consensus — a development union representatives termed unprecedented.

“This is the first time an Education Minister has heard our views directly and worked towards a fair solution,” said union leaders, thanking the minister for his collaborative approach. As a token of appreciation, they presented books to him.

Namassivayam confirmed that the revised policy would be announced shortly.

The existing transfer policy has long been a contentious issue among teachers, especially those posted to far-flung regions. The new framework is expected to address these concerns and introduce greater transparency and fairness in the transfer process.