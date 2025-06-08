Tamil Nadu health secretary directs official to oversee construction of Pentland government hospital

VELLORE: Principal Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Senthilkumar, on Saturday directed officials to ensure the timely completion of construction work on the upcoming Rs 150-crore multi-specialty block at Pentland Government Hospital in Vellore by 15 June.
The hospital, which is nearing completion within the existing Pentland Hospital premises, is slated for inauguration by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Final touches are being executed in preparation for the inauguration.
To review progress, Dr Senthilkumar inspected the construction site, accompanied by senior officials from the health department. He examined the quality of materials, adherence to the sanctioned building plan, and pace of ongoing work. Civil works must be completed by mid-June, he instructed, following which the installation of medical equipment will begin.
Earlier, Public Works Minister E V Velu had also reviewed the site to ensure timelines were met.
During his visit, Dr Senthilkumar also inspected various departments at the old Pentland Government Hospital, including the outpatient wing, pharmacy, staff attendance records, and maternity care data. He verified the availability of emergency medicines, including anti-venoms and dog bite treatments.
He instructed the Principal of Vellore Government Medical College Hospital to coordinate with the District Collector and submit a detailed report to the Directorate in Chennai within two days. The report must outline the Rs 47 crore worth of medical equipment procured for the new block, as well as staffing and nursing arrangements.
The inspection was attended by National Health Mission Managing Director Arunthamburaj, Vellore District Collector V R Subbulaxmi, Additional Director of Medical Education Dr Theranirajan, Principal of Vellore Government Medical College Hospital Dr Rohinidevi, and other senior officials.