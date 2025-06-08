Tamil Nadu health secretary directs official to oversee construction of Pentland government hospital

VELLORE: Principal Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare Department, Dr Senthilkumar, on Saturday directed officials to ensure the timely completion of construction work on the upcoming Rs 150-crore multi-specialty block at Pentland Government Hospital in Vellore by 15 June.

The hospital, which is nearing completion within the existing Pentland Hospital premises, is slated for inauguration by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Final touches are being executed in preparation for the inauguration.

To review progress, Dr Senthilkumar inspected the construction site, accompanied by senior officials from the health department. He examined the quality of materials, adherence to the sanctioned building plan, and pace of ongoing work. Civil works must be completed by mid-June, he instructed, following which the installation of medical equipment will begin.