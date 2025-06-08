‘Ten Rupee Doctor’ dies at 96 in Tamil Nadu's Pattukottai

THANJAVUR: Dr T A Kanagarathinam, also known as 'Ten Rupee Doctor' passed away on Saturday at the age of 96 due to age-related health issues in Pattukottai, Thanjavur. Dr. Kanagarathinam, a resident of Srinivasapuram, is survived by his wife, K. Rajalakshmi has three daughters and a son. He had been bedridden for the past five years.

According to sources, he started his medical career in the late 1950s and he established a clinic in Periya Theru during the 1960s. Initially, as a gynecologist, he charged a consultation fee of Rs 2, increased it to Rs 5, and later from 1990, he maintained a nominal fee of Rs 10.

'Kottai' Ambidhasan and a retired headmaster N Selvam from Pattukottai, writing a book about the doctor titled "En Vergal. Vizhuthugal', said that the doctor during his career has overseen thousands of childbirths. Speaking to TNIE, Selvam said that he has contributed his service to over 50 villages in and around the taluk.

Sometimes, the doctor also provided free consultation to those who were unable to pay even Rs 10 as a consultation fee. "He ran the hospital on a service basis and he even provided free medicines to the people from a poor background. Since he collected only Rs 10 as a consultation fee and with his experience in taking care of normal childbirth, people especially from rural areas throng to his clinic," Selvam added. It may also be noted that he waived off a total of Rs 9 lakh rent from his tenants in the commercial complex he owns adjacent to the hospital during the Covid period.