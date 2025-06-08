Timely rains boost radish prices, increase demand in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Radish cultivators in Dharmapuri, who usually struggle in the summer, have managed to reap profits this year due to untimely summer showers. The district received about 260 mm of rainfall in the past month, and this boosted radish prices from Rs 2 per kg to Rs 17 per kg.
In Dharmapuri, radish is cultivated in an area of about 200 acres across the district. It is primarily cultivated by small-scale farmers who have poor water sources and is sold locally and through private markets in Coimbatore, Chennai, Salem, Erode, and other districts.
Speaking to TNIE, K Chinnasamy of Vanniyakulam said, "Radish is cultivated by the poorest farmers in the district because they have no water source to cultivate any other crop. Due to the lack of demand, this crop mostly sells for only about Rs 2 to Rs 5 per kg throughout the year. But the summer showers have provided us with a great boon and led to an increase in production. The demand in the market is also high, boosting prices to Rs 17 per kg in the wholesale market and Rs 24 per kg in the retail market."
Another farmer, S Perumal of Karimangalam, said, "Karimangalam boasted a cultivation of about 80 acres, but now hardly 20 acres are used by radish cultivators. Farmers are disheartened by the poor pricing year-round. Hence, they have stopped growing radish and moved to other work."
R. Silambarasan of Kambainallur said, "To cultivate an acre of radish, we need to invest up to Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000. Only if we have a pricing of Rs 5 per kg can we reap profits. While radish can be cultivated four times a year, it is rare for us to get such prices. This is because of the lack of production across the state and an increase in demand. This situation could overturn in the coming weeks, so we urge the Tamil Nadu government to provide an MSP of Rs 5 per kg to radish cultivators."
When TNIE spoke to officials in the agriculture marketing department, they said, "These are seasonal fluctuations; the prices will drop soon. In the Ulavar Sandhai, we get about 2 to 3 tonnes, and we sell 1 kg for about Rs 24."