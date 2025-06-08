Timely rains boost radish prices, increase demand in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Radish cultivators in Dharmapuri, who usually struggle in the summer, have managed to reap profits this year due to untimely summer showers. The district received about 260 mm of rainfall in the past month, and this boosted radish prices from Rs 2 per kg to Rs 17 per kg.

In Dharmapuri, radish is cultivated in an area of about 200 acres across the district. It is primarily cultivated by small-scale farmers who have poor water sources and is sold locally and through private markets in Coimbatore, Chennai, Salem, Erode, and other districts.

Speaking to TNIE, K Chinnasamy of Vanniyakulam said, "Radish is cultivated by the poorest farmers in the district because they have no water source to cultivate any other crop. Due to the lack of demand, this crop mostly sells for only about Rs 2 to Rs 5 per kg throughout the year. But the summer showers have provided us with a great boon and led to an increase in production. The demand in the market is also high, boosting prices to Rs 17 per kg in the wholesale market and Rs 24 per kg in the retail market."