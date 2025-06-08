Tiruppur's Amaravathi Dam opened for irrigating old ayacut areas

TIRUPPUR: The sluice gates of the Amaravathi Dam in Tiruppur district were opened on Saturday to irrigate the lands getting water from the old ayacut canals.

State Ministers MP Saminathan and N Kayalvizhi Selvaraj opened them to release the water. Water will continue to be released at specific intervals for 135 days.

Speaking to reporters, MP Saminathan, Minister of Tamil Development and Information and Publicity, said, "Water was released from the dam to eight old ayacut canals (Ramakulam, Kallapuram, Kumaralingam, Sarkar Kannadiputhur, Chozhamadevi, Kaniyur, Kadathur and Karathozhuvu) dependent on the Amaravathi River on Saturday. Water will be provided at certain intervals for 135 days. Through this, 7,520 acres of agricultural land will get water for irrigation. Farmers should use water sparingly and cooperate with the Water Resources Department."