Tiruvannamalai collector inspects temporary infrastructure of government college in Chengam

TIRUVANNAMALAI: District Collector K Tharpagaraj on Saturday inspected the arrangements being made for the temporary functioning of the newly announced Government Arts and Science College in Chengam. The institution is set to begin operations from the premises of Vivekananda Matriculation Higher Secondary School, located within the Chengam Municipality limits.

The inspection comes in the wake of Chief Minister M K Stalin’s recent announcement regarding the establishment of a government college in Chengam to cater to the higher education needs of students in the region.

During his visit, the collector assessed the readiness of classrooms and instructed officials to ensure that basic infrastructure — including seating arrangements, ceiling fans, lighting, and sanitation facilities — is provided without delay. The college is expected to commence academic activities in the first week of July.

Later, the collector also visited Pudukkulam in Kariamangalam Panchayat, Chengam Taluk, where the construction of a permanent campus has been proposed.

The inspection was attended by the district revenue officer and other senior officials from various government departments.