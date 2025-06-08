Water supply to get a leg-up as works of 2K ponds nearing end

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The construction of 1,809 new ponds at an estimated cost of Rs 176.21 crore across the district — a water conservation measure taken up to improve drinking water supply and irrigation, especially across semi-arid regions — has been nearing completion, with works already wrapped up for 1,512 ponds.

As dryland agriculture is predominant in the district, a decline in rainfall over the years has forced an alarming number of residents in the eastern parts of the district, which faces severe drought, to abandon farming. Besides, the residents heavily rely on seasonal rainfall for the supply of drinking water, making tanks and ponds crucial, especially in the semi-arid regions. District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) sources said that to save rainwater and recharge the groundwater table, suitable locations were identified across all the blocks for building new ponds before the onset of monsoon.

“Initially, low-lying areas where rainwater naturally accumulates were identified, also considering their proximity to farmland or areas in need of irrigation. Further, areas prone to pollution were neglected,” sources said.

Further, MGNREGA workers have been roped in to construct new ponds, with the participation of local community people. The excavated soil is used for strengthening embankments to prevent erosion and lining the pond with clay or other materials to reduce seepage, ensuring long-term water storage.