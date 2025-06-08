WRD steps in as sewage pollutes 100-acre pond in TN's Cheyur village

TIRUPPUR: A severe case of water pollution has come to light in Cheyur village in Tiruppur. A 100-acre pond here which is relied on for drinking water needs and agriculture has become unusable with the mixing of sewage.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) is now planning to send a proposal to prevent the influx of sewage into the pond following a petition filed on behalf of the public to the 'Mudhalvarin Mugavari' department.

K Balraj, a farmer of Cheyur village, said, "The pond belonging to the WRD is on the Kunnathur road. It is a major source of water for our village, nearby villages, farmlands, and settlements within a radius of about 5 km. Although the pond benefits from the Athikadavu- Avinashi project, it currently has very low water storage. As there is not inadequate water flow in the Bhavani River, there is no water supply to our pond through the project."

"As sewage from local settlements enters the pond the groundwater in our village and nearby villages has been polluted. The water sometimes smells bad. People use borewell water for drinking, agriculture, and livestock. We have sent a petition to the Mudhalvarin Mugavari department, urging the government to take action to prevent sewage from mixing in the pond."

K Ramasamy, another farmer from the village, said, "The pond is currently lacking adequate maintenance. A major part of the pond is occupied by Seemai Karuvelam (Prosopis juliflora). The government should take appropriate steps to remove this invasive plant and properly maintain the pond. The boundaries of the pond need to be redefined. Some places on the banks are occupied."

K Arul Azhagan, Executive Engineer of WRD, said, "Appropriate measures will be taken to remove Prosopis juliflora from the pond and prevent sewage from mixing with it. A proposal in this regard will be prepared soon and sent to the head of the department."