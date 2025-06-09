32 devotees on padayatra to Palani killed on Dindigul roads since 2020

MADURAI: A total of 32 devotees undertaking padyatra to Dhandayudapani Temple in Palani were killed and 107 were injured in road accidents in Dindigul district since 2020.

According to a response given by police department in a reply to a RTI query filed by TNIE, in 2020 three people died and six people were injured, 2021 reported two deaths and 10 injured, 2022 reported 12 deaths and 25 injured, 2023 reported six deaths and 28 injured, 2024 reported three deaths, and 23 injured, and upto April 2025, six deaths were reported on the national highways, state highways, and even village roads in Dindigul leading to Palani.

G Dheenadayalan, ward councillor of Palani municipality, told TNIE, “Over 1.5 lakh devotees take up padayatra to the Palani temple during Thaipusam festival, and around 40,000 people visit the temple every day during Pongal. However, they are under constant fear of being hit by vehicles. This happens mostly during the night and early morning due to poor visibility.