32 devotees on padayatra to Palani killed on Dindigul roads since 2020

MADURAI: A total of 32 devotees undertaking padyatra to Dhandayudapani Temple in Palani were killed and 107 were injured in road accidents in Dindigul district since 2020.
According to a response given by police department in a reply to a RTI query filed by TNIE, in 2020 three people died and six people were injured, 2021 reported two deaths and 10 injured, 2022 reported 12 deaths and 25 injured, 2023 reported six deaths and 28 injured, 2024 reported three deaths, and 23 injured, and upto April 2025, six deaths were reported on the national highways, state highways, and even village roads in Dindigul leading to Palani.
G Dheenadayalan, ward councillor of Palani municipality, told TNIE, “Over 1.5 lakh devotees take up padayatra to the Palani temple during Thaipusam festival, and around 40,000 people visit the temple every day during Pongal. However, they are under constant fear of being hit by vehicles. This happens mostly during the night and early morning due to poor visibility.
Earlier, at least 10 accidents involving pilgrims were reported in Dindigul, and officials say that it is mostly caused during the night as drivers of speeding vehicles fail to notice the devotees. However, police officials have now deployed home guards to guide the devotees.”
An official from the HR&CE department said, “We have been advising devotees to start and end their padayatra during Thaipusam within the day and avoid walking in the evening. When devotees from all around Dindigul district, such as Karur, Madurai, and Tiruppur alone make their entry through the national and state highways, it is difficult for all government agencies to regulate them. However, we believe the accidents are reducing every year.”
A top police official from Dindigul said, “We have been creating awareness among both motorists and devotees. Devotees are advised not to take up their padayatra after dark. However, speeding vehicles are the primary cause of accidents. As part of safety measures, we are providing jackets, wrist bands, and reflective stickers on bags. A few months ago, we also provided reflective sticks. This has led to a drop in the death rate.”